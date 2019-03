Home | Latest Addition | Homosexual escapes lynching over lover’s death in Enugu

By Emeka Mamah

Police have rescued a 35-year-old gay from being lynched by a mob at Agbani in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, following the death of his partner.

The suspect (name withheld), was said to have been having an affair with a 29-year-old man who suddenly died at Umuokorouba Area of Ozalla in the area.

Police sources told Vanguard in Enugu that the man’s death reportedly infuriated youths in Umuokorouba, who then apprehended the suspect and tied him to a tree with the aim of stoning him to death.

A Police patrol team, which arrived the scene could not stop the youths from carrying out their intention of killing the suspect.

Operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS; Mobil Police Force, MOPOL, and the anti-cult team had to be mobilised before the suspect was rescued and taken to the Police headquarters in Enugu.

Meanwhile, the corpse has been deposited at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, mortuary at Ituku Ozalla, while one of the suspects that allegedly tied the suspect to the tree was arrested.

A senior Police officer, who confirmed the story in Enugu, told Vanguard that “some exhibits were recovered at the scene where the homosexual was to be killed, while the operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, had begun investigations.”

