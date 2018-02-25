Home | Latest Addition | Bollywood icon Sridevi dies of heart attack at 54
Bollywood icon Sridevi dies of heart attack at 54



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  25/02/2018 10:57:00
Bollywood actress, Sridevi has died of cardiac arrest in Dubai aged 54.

The film star, who starred in more than 300 movies, died while attending a family wedding in Dubai, family members confirmed to the Indian Express website that the actress passed away on Saturday, February 24.

The beautiful actress who was born August 13, 1963 made her film debut as a child actor at the age of four in Thunaivan then laterin the movie Julie, which marked her first foray into Bollywood at the age of 12.

READ ALSO: I’m not dead, please ignore the stupidity - Sylvester Stallone

Her first leading Bollywood role came in the 1979 Hindi film Solva Sawan. Other movies include; Mawaali (1983), Tohfa (1984), Mr. India (1987), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991) and Gumrah (1993).

Check out some of the touching tributes shared by her friends and colleagues on social media:

