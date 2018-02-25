Home | Latest Addition | Residents narrate how Dapchi girls were abducted

- Some residents in Yobe confirmed the kidnap of some students in Dapchi

- They claimed the terrorists forced them to show the shortest route out

- A father said he was devastated by the news of his daughter's abduction

Villagers in Gumsa, have said that they hard Dapchi schoolgirls crying while they were being taken away by Boko Haram terrorists.

NAIJ.com had reported that 105 girl students of Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi in Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State were kidnapped on Monday, February 18.

Vanguard reports that residents said they heard the girls crying as they were being abducted.

A resident said: "We saw several girls crying for help as four Tata trucks conveying them out of Dapchi sped off”

The resident claimed he and some residents were also taken by the terrorists to show them the shortest route out of the village.

He said they were rereleased after the terrorists sped off.

Inuwa Mohammed said his daughter, Falmata was also abducted by the terrorists and that it has left him devastated.

He said: “I woke up with the strong hope of meeting my daughter and my wife had been making preparations for a warm welcome, only for us to receive this shattering news that all along the story has been a rumour.”

One Muhammad Kabo who is a tea seller in the resident also confirmed hearing the girls crying.

He said: "They were here for less than an hour. We heard girls wailing in their trucks and it was clear that they had abducted some girls from the school.”

A security guard with the school said the girls were tricked into believing they were being rescued.

He said: “Some of the girls believed them and climbed into the trucks but many others just kept running.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that one of the Yobe schoolgirls who escaped being captured by Boko Haram insurgents when her school, Government Girls Science and Technical College, was stormed by the terrorists, recalled the event of that fateful day.

NAIJ.com gathered that 15-year old Amina Mallam Usman, displayed courage and fighting spirit on Monday, February 19, during the invasion by the insurgents.

Amina said that the grace of God was responsible for her escape on that fateful day, praying that God protects her friends and mates and guide them back home.

