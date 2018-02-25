Home | Latest Addition | Alaafin of Oyo and young wife welcome twins

Alaafin of Oyo and his beautiful young wife, Olori Memunat Omowumi just welcomed a set of twins.

The excited king took to his Instagram handle to congratulate his family as well as the entire Oyo Empire for the new addition to big family.

Accompanied with a beautiful picture of Olori Memunat and her bundles of joy, HIM Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111 shared his joy with the world.

He captioned his post: “Congratulations to me, Adeyemi family and all the Oyo Empire, as my wife “Olori Memunat Omowumi” gives birth to set of twins. ❤️ ”

NAIJ.com recently reported how Alaafin of Oyo's last wife, Queen Ajoke celebrated her son, Prince Adejuwon's 4th birthday in style.

The young mother shared adorable photos of her son as he celebrated. She elegantly displayed her baby bump as she marveled in how far she has come as a mother who is now expecting her second baby.

