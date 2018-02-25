Home | Latest Addition | Breaking: Christian leaders close church at Jesus’s burial site

Christian leaders Sunday took the rare step of closing the Church of the Holy Sepulchre built at the site of Jesus’s burial in Jerusalem in protest at Israeli tax measures and a proposed property law.

An actor playing Jesus hangs on a cross during a performance of the Passion of Jesus by the Wintershall Players in Trafalgar Square, central London on March 29, 2013. AFP PHOTO File photo

It was not immediately clear how long the closure of the church, announced by Christian officials at a news conference and which began at around noon (1000 GMT), would last.

The church is considered the holiest site in Christianity, built where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected, and is a major pilgrimage site.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest Addition