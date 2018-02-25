Home | Latest Addition | Breaking: Christian leaders close church at Jesus’s burial site
Disaster In Kano As Erosion Destroys 200 Graves
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 25/02/2018 09:49:00
Christian leaders Sunday took the rare step of closing the Church of the Holy Sepulchre built at the site of Jesus’s burial in Jerusalem in protest at Israeli tax measures and a proposed property law.

An actor playing Jesus hangs on a cross during a performance of the Passion of Jesus by the Wintershall Players in Trafalgar Square, central London on March 29, 2013. AFP PHOTO File photo
It was not immediately clear how long the closure of the church, announced by Christian officials at a news conference and which began at around noon (1000 GMT), would last.

The church is considered the holiest site in Christianity, built where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected, and is a major pilgrimage site.


Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

