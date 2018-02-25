Home | Latest Addition | Dapchi girls: APDA charges Nigerian Army to intensify rescue efforts

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance, APDA,has appealed to the Nigerian Military to intensify efforts to rescue the 105 students of Government Girls Secondary Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, who were unfortunately abducted last Monday by Boko Haram terrorists.

Sandals are strewn in the yard of the Government Girls Science and Technical College staff quarters in Dapchi, Nigeria, on February 22, 2018.

Anger erupted in a town in remote northeast Nigeria on February 22 after officials fumbled to account for scores of schoolgirls from the college who locals say have been kidnapped by Boko Haram jihadists. Police said on February 21 that 111 girls from the college were unaccounted for following a jihadist raid late on February 19. Hours later, Abdullahi Bego, spokesman for Yobe state governor Ibrahim Gaidam, said “some of the girls” had been rescued by troops “from the terrorists who abducted them”. But on a visit to Dapchi on Thursday, Gaidam appeared to question whether there had been any abduction. / AFP PHOTO /

The party, in a statement, Sunday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Tosin Adeyanju, said it was saddened by the development which it noted, was a setback to the gains recorded so far in the fight against Boko Haram.

“Our party is saddened by this latest development which is a setback to the gains recorded in the fight against Boko Haram in the North East region of the country.

” However, we have confidence in the leadership of the present military to bring back our girls and unite them with their parents, “it said.

The party added:” This abduction is a further reminder that we should not allow the education of our children to be threatened anywhere in Nigeria which is the ultimate goal of the Boko Haram.”

It advised the authorities thus:”The federal government must rise to the occasion and protect all schools from this criminals that don’t mean well for our nation.

“In moving forward, the federal government must provide adequate security in all schools across the nation in other to avoid this national embarrassment in the future and develop a new strategy in tackling this latest schemes of this elements.

While advising Nigerians to assist with credible information that could help the security agencies especially the military in the rescue of the abducted girls, APDA said:”Security is everybody’s business,therefore, we appeal to Nigerians to assist our men and women in the service of protecting us with usefull information that can lead to the rescue of this innocent students.”

