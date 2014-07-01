Home | Latest Addition | Dino Melaye: Fayose’s aide, Lere reveals how police tried to kill Senator
Dino Melaye: Fayose’s aide, Lere reveals how police tried to kill Senator



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 13 minutes ago
Lere Olayinka, media aide to Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described the report of embattled Senator Dino Melaye jumping off a moving vehicle as false.
The Senator representing Kogi West was admitted into the hospital after he attempted to escape from police custody on Tuesday.

Reacting to the circumstances surrounding Melaye’s arrest, Olayinka on his Facebook page said it was either police tried to kill Melaye or let him out by themselves.

According to him, Melaye could not have jumped out of a moving vehicle with armed policemen guarding him in the vehicle.

He wrote “This story that Senator Dino Melaye jumped out of armed police moving vehicle and escaped into the bush on the way to Lokoja from Abuja can only be believed by those who believed that story of someone trekking from Lagos to Abuja.

1. Where was Dino Melaye seated in the vehicle? Certainly, it must be in the middle with one policeman on his right and another on his left. So how could he have escaped?

3. Did he push the Armed Policemen on the side through which he jumped out of the vehicle out first before jumping out?

2. At what speed was the vehicle moving? Even at 50KM/Hr, no one can jump out of a vehicle?

“Like I said, this is another Tales by Moonlight and I hope it was not even an attempt to kill the Senator.

“If you believed that story of Dino Melaye jumping out of Police moving vehicle, you need a brain check.

“It is either police tried to kill Dino Melaye or they let him out of the vehicle themselves.

“My name is Lere Olayinka, I have sense and I am using it. You can also use your sense if you have it.”

