Just in: FRSC rescues pregnant woman from kidnappers

A pregnant woman on Sunday, February 25, delivered a baby boy immediately she was rescued from kidnappers at Aradagun Bus Stop in Badagry, Lagos state.

The woman delivered the baby at the Ola-Oki hospital, Ibereko in Lagos after she was rescued by operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The spokesperson of the corps, Bisi Kazeem in a statement said the woman was rescued by a team of Badagry unit of the FRSC led the assistant route commander, P. Danboyi.

Kazeem said the team, accosted a vehicle with registration number KTU 356 CE at AP filling station before the bus stop.

He said the two suspected kidnappers were in the vehicle with the victim.

Kazeem said: "The pregnant woman sustained body injuries and was rescued to Ola-Oki hospital Ibereko where she immediately gave birth to a baby boy.

The two kidnappers were about been burnt by irate mob when some soldiers arrived the scene and arrested them and handed them over to the Nigeria Police in Badagry.

The corps marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has expressed appreciation to the gallant officers and commended them for their bravery while assuring the members of the public that his men are not only on the road to see to their traffic safety but also their security by cooperating with other law enforcement agencies to shield them from marauders and bandits," Kazeem said.

