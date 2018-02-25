Home | News | Education | NANS hails Zamfara State govt over establishment of state University

By Kelechukwu Iruoma



THE Senate Secretariat of National Association of Nigerian Students,NANS, has described the establishment of Zamfara State University as a catalyst that would boost development efforts in the state.

A statement by NANS Senate President, Comrade Bashir Gorau commended the state governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari for approving the establishment of the institution.

NANS President, Chinonso Obasi

The statement reads:”The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students ,NANS, Senate secretariat rejoices with the good people of Zamfara State and lauds the foresight of the state government under the leadership of Dr. Abdulaziz Yari for establishing Zamfara State University Talata-Mafara.

“No doubt the coming on board of this institution is long over due and as such the good people of Zamfara State must protect it jealously. Over the years Zamfara State students have suffered while in search of admission slots in other state-owned institutions across the country.

Only a fraction of the applicants gets the admission and this has increased the number of idle youths who wait endlessly for admission to further their studies. Considering the economic downturn we are facing in the country, we must salute the purposeful leadership of His Excellency.

NANS as a formidable stakeholder will support this institution by contributing its qouta.

“We sincerely facilitate with the people of Zamfara State and it is our expectation that this institution will generate capable manpower that will trigger unprecedented development across the state and beyond.

“We appreciate his Excellency even as we assure him that history will do justice to him.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Education

Loading...