By Bashir Bello, Katsina

A 15-year-old housewife in Katsina, Dausiya Abdulmumini has killed her 27year-old husband, Saminu Usman, and her half brother, Muhammad Dasa after allegedly adding a poisonous substance in the dish she served her husband.

However, Dausiya’s sister-in-law, Shafa’atu Usman, who ate three spoons of the poisoned meal survived as she was said to have been rushed to the hospital where she was treated and later discharged.

The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Gambo Isah who confirmed the incident to Saturday Vanguard said the incident happened in Ungwar Dan Mayaki village in Bakori Local government area of the state on December 18.

DSP Isah further said the husband as well as her half brother, Dasa, who unknowingly ate the left over of the poisoned food from the husband could not survive as they were brought to the hospital dead.

The PPRO said a neighbour who reported the case at the Bakori Divisional police station, claimed that Dausiya lost interest in her husband after he had an accident where he lost almost all his teeth and could not walk properly. DSP Isah also said that she (Dausiya) was said to be carrying a pregnancy belonging to another man.

It was gathered that Dausiya’s parents were both dead, but before her father’s death he had willed her hand in marriage to Saminu Usman which led to her Uncle’s (Waasia) decision to follow the deceased father’s laid down instruction to marry her out to the deceased husband, Saminu.

The Police Public Relations Officer said Dausiya was in police custody in Bakori and would be charged for culpable homicide and other charges.

