General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Reformation Land (Ile-Atunse Special District headquarters) Olunloyo Akanran Road, Ibadan, in his Christmas message, described Christ as the greatest love of God to humanity, because God had mercy on humanity and after about 4,000 years, Christ was born, the greatest man in the history of the whole world.

The cleric added that the lesson of Christmas must therefore be appropriated to the salvation in our land, “we must see hope that Christ brought to the world and must rise together to overcome our challenges,” stressing that the angel that proclaimed Christ birth (Luke 2:14) said: ‘Peace be onto the earth, for God so love the world…’

“So, we are celebrating love and God is love, Peace, Blessing, etc,” he said, noting that Christmas also underscores love. Jesus Christ is the promised Messiah, adding that the period of Christmas celebration offers us an opportunity to reflect on our bad ways and to turn a new leaf so that we can become true ambassadors of Christ on Earth.

Prophet Arabambi further informed that as the economic bites hard, Nigerians have no option than to turn to God for divine favour and forgiveness for their sins, stressing that both leaders and followers should repent of their sins and ask God to put an end to the sufferings of poor Nigerians.

