By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

The unresolved killing of a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, resurfaced yesterday as a group, The Democratic Movement (TDM), again, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make a fresh order compelling the Inspector General of Police, Idris Abubarkar to reopen the case.

The group led by its Coordinator, Aderemi Adebisi, vowed that until the murder is resolved, there will be persistent calls for justice.

Ige was murdered about 16 years ago by yet-to-identified gunmen.

Adebisi said, “In the annals of Nigeria’s history, the unresolved murder of Chief Bola Ige will continue to be a recurrent decimal until perpetrators of the heinous act are brought to book. Individuals and groups across the world will continue to demand for justice from the government of Nigeria.”

“That is why we are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the Inspector General of Police to re-open the case file.”

The group disagreed with the police on their efforts so far noting that “the perpetrators of the dastardly act are human beings and not ghosts. What is needed is for the President to instruct Inspector General of the Police to re-open the case and carry out thorough investigation this time to fish out the real culprits.”

The Group also called on the Osun state House of Assembly to tender ‘unreserved apology’ to Muyiwa Ige, the scion of the late astute politician for issuing what it termed unjustifiable ‘Warrant for Arrest’ on him.

TDM said, “One wonders how a State House of Assembly would descend so low to the extent of issuing ‘warrant of arrest’ on an individual who was never invited in the first place to appear before the committee of the house.

They claimed that the action of the legislative arm was hypocritical and attempt to tarnish the good name Iges are known for.”

“In as much as we are not against the house from discharging its constitutional functions; we are appalled by the way and manner in which the house issued ‘warrant for arrest’ on Muyiwa Ige who never received a prior invitation to appear before the house committee. No responsible House of Assembly anywhere in the world carries out it functions in this archaic way.”

“We condemn in its entirety the ‘Gestapo’ manner warrant for arrest on Muyiwa was issued and we call on the house to issue letter of apology to Muyiwa Ige using all the channels it earlier used to disseminate the revoked ‘warrant for arrest.”

“We believe there are more to this issue than meet the eye but Muyiwa Ige like his father will not succumb to cheap blackmail from anybody or group. As the immediate past Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development in the State of Osun, his achievements remain unbeaten.”

