By Egufe Yafugborhi and Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has shut down operations at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC-franchise filling station around Trans-Woji-Slaughter Road area of Port Harcourt.

The petrol station, NDDC, which was not dispensing product to buyers when DPR arrived was shut for hoarding about 40,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS.

Two other filling stations EBZ and Oando were also handed Notice of Penalty for selling above approved pump price of N145 and underdispensing of fuel to consumers.

Speaking during the surveillance of petrol stations in the state, the Port Harcourt Zonal Comptroller of DPR, Dr. Ibani Frank-Briggs, said the attitude of filling stations operators had added heavily to the hardship experienced at the time.

He urged motorists to report any petrol station involed in sharp practices to the DPR zonal office, warning that anyone caught would be penalised.

“We will penalize them for selling above recommended pump price and also for under dispensing. We have given them a Notice of Penalty, they will come to our office and pay the penalty to government.

“We cannot shut them down because the masses will be affected, but we have ordered them to start selling at N145 per litre,” he said.

