Home | News | General | 5 political parties to participate in today’s Ekiti LG Polls

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

The Chairman of the Ekiti State Electoral Commission(EKSIEC), Justice Kayode Bamisile has disclosed that five political parties will be participating in the State local government elections targeted at electing new chairmen and councilors to pilot the affairs of the third tier for the next two years.

In the elections, which is expected to hold across the state today, the electorate will elect 16 chairmen for the 16 local government areas and 177 councilors for the councillorship seats across the State.

The two-year tenure of the present occupants of the position came to an end on December 22, having assumed office on December 22, 2015.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, Bamisile, a former Chief Judge of the State, outlined the names of the parties to include the ruling People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Action Democratic Party(ADP), Peoples Party of Nigeria(PPN), Social Democratic Party(SDP) and Peoples Democratic Action(PDA).

He added that there will be restriction of human and vehicular movements from 7am till 2pm, saying this will be effected by the security agencies acting on the order of the governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose , for the elections to go on uninterrupted and hitch-free.

Though, the main opposition party in the State, the All Progressives Congress(APC) , has pulled out of the elections. APC, in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun on Thursday announced the party’s withdrawal from the elections, premising this on alleged suspected moves by the PDP to rig the elections.

Bamisile said: “The five political parties duly filed their nominations and they were screened. In the screening, we found out that their candidates met all the requirements and their nominations were approved.

“We want to charge our people to troop out in large numbers to cast their votes. There will be early distribution of materials to all the 2, 195 polling units for the elections to commence in due course.

“Those who have clocked the age of 18 and had registered with INEC and had already got the permanent voter cards will be allowed to vote.

“We have met with the security chiefs. We held several meetings with them and they had assured us that adequate security will be provided .

“We also want to assure our people that there won’t be manipulations, the elections will be free and fair and it will be conducted under a violence-free atmosphere”, he stated.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

view more articles About Article Author Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles