Home | News | General | Drama, as ‘madman’ is caught with N100 million cheque, alleged pictures with top politicians, ATM cards, condoms (photo)

- A man who pretended to be mentally ill has been apprehended in Kwara and caught with a N100m cheque, pictures with top politicians, and other items

- The man would have been beaten up by a mob, but he was rescued by another man who was reportedly dressed in native attire

- The PRO of the Kwara state Police Command was however unable to confirm the report, stating that he had only seen pictures about the development on social media

A man who apparently pretended to be mentally ill, has been apprehended in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, Punch reports.

The man, reported to be middle-aged, was apprehended along the Ahmadu Bello way in Ilorin, near the state Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom governor opposes $1bn Boko Haram fund

NAIJ.com gathers that when a search was conducted on him, various items were found including a N100m cheque, pictures he allegedly took with top politicians, Valium injections, Infinix Hot phone 5, and male and female condoms.

The purported madman, surrounded by onlookers (Photo credit: The Eagle Online)

When the items were found, a mob which had gathered were about to lynch the man, when he was rescued by another man who was reportedly dressed in a native attire.

The incident was reportedly confirmed by an eyewitness who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

She however stated that when it seemed like the man would be lynched by the mob, she ran away.

However, when contacted, the public relations officer for the Kwara state Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, stated that he could not confirm the report.

Okasanmi reportedly stated that he only saw a picture circulating on social media, of the purported mad man.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a related development, NAIJ.com previously reported that about 22 Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) cards were recovered from a supposed madman who was arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The RRS of the Lagos state police command also found on the allegedly insane man, two mobile phones and power bank.

He was apprehended in Victoria Island area of Lagos state.

NAIJ.com visits the kidnappers' den discovered in Lagos - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

view more articles About Article Author Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles