Akwa Ibom governor kicks against $1bn Boko Haram fund, says south-east govs were not present at the meeting

- Governor Udom Emmanuel is not in support of the federal government's plan to spend $1 billion to combat Boko Haram

- The governor claimed there are other projects the federal government could spread the money

- He said such money is supposed to be used to support developments by state governments and local government areas

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has kicked against the federal government's plan to withdraw $1bn (N365) from the Excess Crude Account to fight Boko Haram insurgency.

The governor, who is the chairman of south-east and south-south, questioned President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration's refusal to fight the militancy in Niger- Delta with the same dedication and money to be spent on Boko Haram, Punch reports.

In a statement released on Friday, the governor said he did not support the $1bn ECA withdrawal as he and most south-east governors were not present at the National Economic Council meeting.

He said: “We are not too comfortable with the decision to part with $1bn now. That (kind of money) is supposed to support developments by state governments and local government areas

“The excess crude money is for the three tiers of the government and because we are supposed to use it to support what we are doing, we need to discuss more.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Bukola Saraki, the Nigerian Senate president has on Thursday, December 21 assured senators that the $1billion withdrawal from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) will not be spent until the processes involved is considered by the national assembly.

Saraki gave this assurance after Ike Ekweremadu, the deputy Senate president called the attention of the Red Chamber after arguing that the motion was not on the items to be considered on Thursday.

