- The anti-graft agency has arrested 13 alleged internet fraudsters from Lagos and Ogun state

- The men were reportedly arrested with banks' instruments and contracts papers of oil companies

- The suspects allegedly confessed to be involved in phishing, love scam, forgery, spoofing and other illegal acts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, has arrested 13 suspected Internet fraudsters for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money under false pretence.

The suspects are- Badejo Tobi; Abiola Dimeji; Anthony Godwin; Osoba Adeboye; Adeleken Abiodun and Awokoya Oriyomi Yusuf.

The alleged fraudsters were arrested from Lagos and Ogun state. Photo source: EFCC

Others are: Oyatayo Ismail; Coffie Meschark; Sylvester Amaddin; Olawale Farouk; Adeniran Tolani; Taiwo Michael and Oyekanmi Ayodeji.

They were arrested on Saturday, December 16, 2017 in some parts of Lagos and Ogun states, following intelligence report received by the Commission about their activities.

The suspects allegedly confessed to be involved in phishing, love scam, forgery, spoofing and business email compromise, among other offences.

Phishing is an attempt to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords and credit card details (and money), often for malicious reasons, by disguising as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication.

Spoofing, on the other hand, is a type of scam where an intruder attempts to gain unauthorized access to a user's system or information by pretending to be the user.

Some of the suspects, who live flamboyantly without any known sources of income, were said to have bought houses and exotic cars from the proceeds of their criminal activities.

They were allegedly found to be in possession of forged contract papers of multinational oil and gas companies, banks’ instruments and forged data page of international passports of foreign nationals, among other documents.

Other items recovered from the suspects included laptops, flash drives, modems, one Range Rover SUV, one Toyota Highlander, Two Toyota Corolla and one Toyota Camry.

The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the EFCC has arrested Dr. Ngozi Olojeme, deputy chairman, finance committee of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation in the 2015 presidential election.

Olojeme had been declared wanted by the EFCC in June, for allegedly diverting N69 billion from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, where she served as chairman from 2009 to 2015.

