Home | News | General | See the list of countries that voted to reject Donald Trump’s Jerusalem decision

- The United Nations (UN) has voted by a huge majority to reject Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

- 128 countries voted to reject Tump’s Jerusalem decision, nine countries voted to support Trump while 35 abstained

- Trump had earlier threatened to cut aid to UN member countries that would vote against his decision

At an emergency session of the United Nation's General Assembly on Thursday, December 21, 128 countries voted by a huge majority to reject Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Aljazeera reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that only nine countries voted to support Trump’s decision while 35 countries abstained.

READ ALSO: More trouble for GEJ’s men as EFCC arrests campaign finance chief over alleged N69bn fraud

NAIJ.com presents to you a breakdown of the General Assembly vote; the countries that voted against Trump, those that voted in his favour and those that did not participate in the vote.

Countries that voted to reject Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

A: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan

B: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi

C: Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, China, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus, Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea), Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica

E: Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia

F: Finland, France

G: Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guyana

I: Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy

J: Japan, Jordan

K: Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan

L: Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg

M:Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique

N: Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway

O: Oman

P: Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Portugal

Q: Qatar

R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Russia

S: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria

T: Tajikistan, Thailand, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Tunisia, Turkey

U: United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Republic of Tanzania, Uruguay, Uzbekistan

V: Venezuela, Vietnam

Y: Yemen

Z: Zimbabwe

Countries that voted to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

G: Guatemala

H: Honduras

I: Israel

M: Marshall Islands, Micronesia

N: Nauru

P: Palau

T: Togo

U: United States

Countries that did not vote

A: Antigua-Barbuda, Argentina, Australia

B: Bahamas, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia-Herzegovina

C: Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic

D: Dominican Republic

E: Equatorial Guinea

F: Fiji

H: Haiti, Hungary

J: Jamaica

K: Kiribati

L: Latvia, Lesotho

M: Malawi, Mexico

P: Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland

R: Romania, Rwanda

S: Solomon Islands, South Sudan

T: Trinidad-Tobago, Tuvalu

U: Uganda

V: Vanuatu

NAIJ.com previously reported that the UN General Assembly on Thursday, December 21 adopted by a decisive vote of 128 to 9, with 35 abstentions, a motion rejecting the US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

NAIJ.com gathered that Trump had warned ahead of the vote in the 193-nation assembly that “we’re watching” and threatened reprisals against countries that back the measure.

The UN General Assembly approved a resolution effectively calling on the US to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

How Trump's strange covfefe tweet, Biafra @50 celebrations lit up the social media - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

view more articles About Article Author Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles