Rohr Excited By England Friendly, Wants More Russia 2018 Build-Up Games
- 10 hours 35 minutes ago
The match is slated for Wembley Stadium on June 2.
Media Officer of the Super Eagles Toyin Ibitoye told Completesportsnigeria.com that the target of the coach is to play as many international friendly matches as possible with top teams in the world before the Russia 2018.
Ibitoye said securing the match against England was very exciting to the former OG Nice of France manager who is expected to return to Nigeria after the African Nations Championship in Morocco in January and February.
“Rohr was excited when he was told that the friendly match against England has been finalised because his dream has always been playing tough teams before the World Cup so that it can help him to know the areas he needs to work on before going to Russia”, Ibitoye told Completesportsnigeria.com.
“You know normally, coaches use friendly matches to know the strength and the weaknesses of their teams, so Rohr believes that the match against a team like England will be tough and it will help him as well.”
The Super Eagles, who defeated Zambia 1-0 to seal their World Cup slot, will also play Poland in another friendly match as the Nigeria Football Federation search for more international build-up games.
Nigeria will face Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in the first round of the FIFA World Cup.
