House of Representatives panel has recommended that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, should redeploy the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf to another state with immediate effect.

They said this was owing to his alleged partisanship in dealing with the supporters of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The panel chaired by Rep. Toby Okechukwu was constituted by the House in February following the adoption of a motion by Aliyu Sani Madaki to the effect that some men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) invaded the residence of a member loyal to Kwankwaso.

In the committee’s report laid on the floor of the House on Friday, there were eight recommendations which included that the police authorities in Kano State should desist from being partisan and must strive to restore cordial relationship among the political class and the people of the state.

The panel said in the report, “Redeploying the current commissioner of police and posting a new commissioner of police to the state will allow a fresh, healthy and peaceful relationship within the political class in the state and create the enabling environment for peace to thrive.”

The panel also said “officers from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Ikeja, Lagos, breached due process when they invaded the residence of Hon. Sani Mohammed Aliyu Rano in Nasarawa Quarters without procuring a valid search warrant.

“The affected officers also breached due process when they invaded and searched the residence of Rano’s daughter in Naibawa Quarters, Kano State, without a valid search warrant.

“The committee said the affected officers should be made to face appropriate sanctions by the police authorities for their actions.”