Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 43 minutes ago
- Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has sent his Christmas message to Nigerians

- Atiku took to his twitter page to wish Nigerians a merry Christmas

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, on Saturday, December 23, wished Nigerians a Merry Christmas.

The former vice president, who took to his twitter page to send the season greetings, urged Nigerians to be patriotic and loyal.

H tweeted: "My very best wishes to our Christian brothers and sisters as you celebrate Christmas.

As is the practice in my family, we will be joining our Christian friends in their celebrations, and I encourage all Nigerians to do same."

