Home | News | General | Atiku sends emotional Christmas message to Nigerians

- Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has sent his Christmas message to Nigerians

- Atiku took to his twitter page to wish Nigerians a merry Christmas

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, on Saturday, December 23, wished Nigerians a Merry Christmas.

The former vice president, who took to his twitter page to send the season greetings, urged Nigerians to be patriotic and loyal.

H tweeted: "My very best wishes to our Christian brothers and sisters as you celebrate Christmas.

As is the practice in my family, we will be joining our Christian friends in their celebrations, and I encourage all Nigerians to do same."

READ ALSO: See how Nigeria and other countries voted in UN resolution on Trumps’ Jerusalem decision

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Nigerians have been advised not to accept wrapped gifts from strangers during the Christmas and New Year festivities, by the Niger state commissioner of police, Dibal Yakadi.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Yakadi urged Nigerians to be security conscious this yuletide season, as he noted that wrapped gifts could turn out to be parcel bombs.

the police commissioned stated that it could turn out to be dangerous if such wrapped gifts are opened.

He also revealed that security measures to deal with threats to peace during the festive season, had been taken by the police command.

Nigerians ask President Buhari for special Christmas gifts - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

view more articles About Article Author Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles