- Ahead of the Christmas celebration, Muslims in Indonesia have offered to guard churches and prevent any attack during Christmas services

- The offer comes following the increase in threats of attacks, as a result of the decision by US president, Donald Trump, to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

- The Muslim volunteers in Indonesia, which is the largest Muslim-majority country, say they are on standby to provide additional security for their Christian ‘brothers’, if requested

Muslims in Indonesia have offered to guard churches and prevent any attack during the Christmas service, as countries around the world tighten security ahead of the celebration, NAN reports.

This is coming as Christian around the world, especially in Islamic nations have heightened security alert following the threats of attacks and the bombing of a Methodist Church in Pakistan.

NAIJ.com gathers that security and threats of attacks reached a precarious state after U.S. President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The recognition was followed by several meetings of Islamic countries and groups, while some of the groups have threatened to visit mayhem on the world.

However, it is not so for Muslims in Indonesia, as they have vowed that they would provide security for their ‘brothers’ who are celebrating Christmas.

The Muslim volunteers in Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority country, are already on standby to provide additional security if requested.

“If our brother and sisters who celebrate Christmas need to maintain their security to worship, we will help,” said Yaqut Chiolil Qoumas, the chairman of the youth wing of the Nahdlatul Ulema, one of the country’s biggest Muslim organizations.

Indonesia suffered a Christmas attack in year 2000 when over 20 persons were killed. The country has now stepped up security to forestall any recurrence.

Christmas church services and other celebrations are being held this weekend under the gaze of armed guards and security cameras in many countries.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Muslims were lending terrified Christians hijab veils, to help them disguise themselves from ISIS terrorists as they tried to escape their clutches.

The incident unfolded in the city of Marawi in the Philippines, where around 1,500 people were trapped by militants.

