- Angola, another leading oil-producing African country just like Nigeria, has been hit with fuel scarcity for one week now

- Long queues have been seen in many filling stations in Luanda, the nations’ capital

- Angola pumps 1.7 million barrels of crude-oil per day, but has to import processed petrol and diesel because there is no domestic refining capacity

Another African country and a leading oil producer, Angola, is currently suffering from fuel shortage.

According to reports, the situation has been ongoing for one week now, and some Angolans are blaming the situation on opponents of the country’s president, Joao Lourenco.

President Joao Lourenco of Angola (Photo credit: Nigerian News Direct)

NAIJ.com gathers that long lines have been seen at many filling stations in Luanda, the nation’s capital.

A pump attendant in the Bairro Popular district, Henriques Carvalho, stated: “We don’t have any more.

“They came here to refuel; but demand has been so great that we sold our last few litres tonight. I’m waiting for the next tanker.”

A motorist, Gisela Manuela, who was seen waiting to purchase fuel stated: “I’ve been queuing for two hours.

“I’ve already tried three other petrol stations, all in vain. Hopefully it will be better here.”

Along with Nigeria, Angola is one of Africa’s biggest oil producers; and the country pumps 1.7 million barrels of the product per day.

However, just like Nigeria as well, processed petrol and diesel is imported from abroad, because there is no domestic refining capacity.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) blamed the current petroleum scarcity in the country on marketers of the product.

The group managing director of the company, Maikanti Baru, in a statement by Ndu Ughamadu the NNPC spokesman on Thursday, December 21, also said part of the problem was the rumours about purported planned increase in the pump price of petrol.

He stated that some marketers, in their quest to cash in on the situation, suddenly started hoarding products.

