Home | News | General | Another Christmas without fuel; Nigerians cry out over scarcity

NAIJ.com photojournalist, Osodi Emmanuel was out on Lagos street on Friday, December 22, to take pictures of the long queues at filling stations as fuel scarcity continues.

Nigerians on Facebook reacted to the pictures of the scarcity with many lamenting their experiences at different filling stations near them.

Below are a few reactions from Nigerians under the photos shared by NAIJ.com:

Ene Marshall Ikechukwu: I have come to the conclusion that Nigerians are the main Enemies of Nigeria. Not even our leaders. Most of the hardship we face in this country, is caused by greed,selfishness and materialism. There was fuel before, but now, just because of Christmas, some people are trying to take advantage of others by hoarding it and selling it at exorbitant price. God will judge.

Chidimalachy Ezenwa: I bought a litre of fuel for 240 in the morning, on my way back and in the same filling station, a litre of fuel is now 300. Up Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Atiku wishes Nigerians merry christmas

Ifeanyi Collins Amadi: My dear, this fuel issue is getting out of hand. I have been in the fuel station all true out today but I came back with out anything. Enugu own is too much. A litre of fuel in Enugu is 260, so may be by tomorrow it may increase it to 300 per a litre of fuel.

Akinleye Adesina: Let's stay at home and refuse to buy the petrol for a week, you will see how the govt will react.... Let's just try that, the solution will be on fast track.

Oluwaseyi St. Matthews: we shouldn't be celebrating any festive in Nigeria again. There is increase in everything every festive period, fuel price, food stuff, long queue at ATM, etc. Only in Nigeria. Made In Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Bolanle Medinat Biliaminu Sanni: In Ibadan it is very bad I just bought a liter for #200 beside my house and the most painful thing is that this petrol station has the the fuel and they have been hoarding it because I don't see any tanker off loading in that station for the past one week now. But here we are buying at 200.

Fuel scarcity: This is getting too much for us - Nigerians lament - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

view more articles About Article Author Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles