- The sum of N300 million has been earmarked by the Yobe state government as furniture loan for its civil servants in 2018

- The loan would reportedly be a a revolving programme to enable every eligible civil servant access the funds

- The state’s head of service further disclosed that many state civil servants would be retiring in 2018, to create more employment opportunities for youths

The Yobe Government has earmarked N300 million as furniture loan to be granted civil servants on its payroll in 2018, NAN reports.

The state head of service, Alhaji Saleh Abubakar, disclosed this to newsmen in Damaturu, the state capital, on Friday, December 22.

NAIJ.com gathers that Abubakar said the loan would be a revolving programme to enable every eligible civil servant access the funds.

The head of service said government was up to date in payment of pension and gratuity to retired state civil servants, while local government retirees would be settled next year.

He stated: “Government is working hard to complete verification of local government retirees to commence payment of their entitlements.”

Abubakar said the state service was evolving new skills with new ideas to improve service delivery to move the state forward, stressing that “it is now an idea driven service”.

According to him, many state civil servants will be retiring in 2018 to create more employment opportunities for youths.

In his words: “Most of the civil servants inherited from old Borno state will be retiring by next year, which means, more vacancies will be created for youths in 2018.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Ibrahim Gaidam, the governor of Yobe state, lamented the level at which the local government was short-changed by top government officials of the state.

He also threatened to expose those behind ghost workers in the state.

Gaidam said that he had the names of top government officials who had put their relatives illegally on the local government payment vouchers and were collecting the salaries. However, he gave them a chance to remove fake names or it would be too late.

