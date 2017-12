Home | News | General | Diezani Alison-Madueke's luxury mansions and estates

So many Nigerians are living their dreams. Sometimes people who work in government offices take advantage of their positions to make profits, buying luxury mansions, expensive cars and private jets instead of working for the good of the country. Let us take a look at the properties that were discovered to be owned by Diezani Alison-Madueke during the course of her investigation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it had tracked no less than N487,500,000 in cash and property all belonging to former minister of petroleum resources, Alison Diezani-Madueke.

According to information provided by EFCC, during a search in one of her luxurious residences, boxes of silver, gold and diamond jewelries valued at several millions of pounds were discovered.

The estate of Diezani Madueke

The luxurious lifestyle of Diezani Madueke was not limited to the purchase of expensive jewelries and the most modern cars. Here is a brief description of some luxury homes and mansions in Nigeria which, according to EFCC, are registered under Diezani’s name:

A Banana Island property located in Lagos and valued at $37.5m.

A block of six units serviced apartments located in Lagos. This house is just a few meters away from the zonal operational center of the EFCC in Lagos. According to EFCC representative, this property has a reserve unit, sports facilities, playground and water treatment plant; it was purchased for N800m.

A property at Thornburn street, Yaba has also been traced to Diezani. The EFCC reports that this property comprises of eight three-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom penthouse, and six 3-bedroom terrace apartments. It is a pretty luxurious place to live in.

The former minister also allegedly owns a private mansion on Raymond street, Yaba. This property consists of two two-bedroom apartments and one apartment with 4 bedrooms. All these were purchased by Diezani for over a billion naira.

READ ALSO: Diezani Alison-Madueke biography and career

A two-storey two-bedroom duplex located in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos worth over N200m.

EFCC declared that they found a large plot of land in Lekki, Lagos, which may belong to Diezani. The house is situated in a private family residence of the Oniru chieftain in Lagos. It is a dumpster at the moment and was purchased in 2012 for N135m.

Diezani also has rights to the 11th floor of plot 8 in Lagos. The penthouse can be found on the B block of the building and is worth N12m.

Diezani owns Plot 10 in Asokoro district of Abuja. The EFCC describes this property as a tastefully built and fully furnished duplex. The complex has a guest Chalet, apartment boy's quarters, a fully equipped gym, an elegant pool and many other facilities. The cost of this house is N400m.

A mini-estate located in Mabushi, Abuja. This farmhouse contains a thirteen-storey terraced building, each floor has one bedroom en-suite a maid's quarter.

A property in Aso Drive, Maitama, Abuja.

Heritage Court Estate in Port Harcourt. The estate houses sixteen four-bedrooms terraced duplex, equipped with a massive backup energy generating complex worth N900m.

Two houses in Bayelsa valued at hundreds of millions of naira.

About Diezani Alison-Madueke

The properties believed to belong to the former minister and head of OPEC are worth over 37.5 million dollars. She was suspected of corruption and put under investigations; it is assumed that the above-mentioned properties were illegally acquired in 2013.

The properties of the former minister in UK and the United State are also under investigations. Alison-Madueke has denied all the allegations leveled against her.

READ ALSO: Diezani Alison-Madueke Husband: Facts You Should Know

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

view more articles About Article Author Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles