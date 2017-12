Home | News | General | Yuletide: Aged citizens, physically challenged empowered with N5million, 500 bags of rice

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, Mr Makinde Araoye over the weekend at Ikere Ekiti empowered 500 indigent senior citizens and physically challenged persons drawn across the 6 local government areas (LGAs) of Ekiti South Senatorial District of the state with N5million cash.

The beneficiaries who hail from Ekiti East, Gbonyin, Emure, Ise/Orun, Ekiti South/West and Ikere LGAs got N10, 000 each.

The chieftain of APC who was also presented with an award as the “Oluomo of Ekiti south” by the executives of APC youths of Ekiti South Senatorial District also distributed 500 bags of rice to augment the cash given to the beneficiaries.

The last edition of the scheme which holds quarterly, took place at Emure-Ekiti in September 2017.

Speaking at the event, Araoye said he started the programme about 8 years ago as he felt the need to giving back to the society by ameliorating hunger and sufferings of the less-privileged and the aged, especially the widows and widowers who do not have employed children to cater for their needs.

“The motive of the programme is to assist and empower the less privileged focusing majorly on the widows and widowers who are aged and do not have husbands or wives or children that are gainfully employed. The programme like I said cut across the entire 6 local government in Ekiti south and we are rotating it. We have done in Emure, Ekiti South West, and today is the turn of Ikere while we proceed to Ise/Orun after this.

“I believe it’s not until when you want to contest for electoral positions that you can do something like this, I have never sat with anyone to discuss any political ambition, the programme is purely humanitarian, I don’t have big money but the little God has given me, I chose to give back to the society by extending to the less privilege.” he said.

Decorating Araoye with the title of “Oluomo of Ekiti South”, the Youth Leader of the party in Ekiti South Senatorial District, Mr. Sikiru Daramola said MKD, as Araoye is fondly called by his admirers, was bestowed with the award in recognition of his contribution to humanity and amelioration of poverty among the youths of the senatorial district.

Source: Naija.ng

