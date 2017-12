Home | News | General | Breaking: EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, has filed fraud charges against Innoson Motors and its embattled chairman, Innocent Chukwuma.

The third defendant in the suit is Mr Chukwuma’s brother, Charles.

The four-count charge is dated November 30, and filed at the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja Division.

Mr. Chukwuma was arrested last week and released a day later.

His arrest follows allegations he forged some documents in a transaction involving GTBank

The businessman has denied any wrongdoing.

Source: Naija.ng

