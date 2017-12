Home | News | General | DSO: Kaduna joins Abuja, others

By Ben Agande and Emma Elebeke

KADUNA—Kaduna State yesterday joined the three cities of Jos, Abuja and Ilorin to switch on from analogue to digital communication. This followed the official commissioning of the city by the State Governor, Mallam El- Rufai accompanied by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in Kaduna.

Lai Mohammed

This is coming two days after the switch on of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, one year of Abuja and twenty months of Jos in line with ongoing government’s effort to meet the 100% target of transiting the country from analogue to digital communication. In his address, the minister of information, commended all the stakeholders for working round the clock to ensure the success of the transition from analogue to digital television across the country, starting in Jos, Plateau State to Kaduna State.

“The National Broadcasting Commission, the Signal Distributors, the Set Top Box manufacturers, the Digiteam and indeed all stakeholders are pulling all the stops to ensure that the DSO train continues unimpeded on its journey across the country. With the Digital Switch Over, he said there will be over 200 channels and probably over a thousand organised production outfits looking to feed them with content.

All these, he said will require infrastructure investment, in production destinations, with studios, graphic and sound hubs etc, adding that at the end of it all, the process would have created millions of jobs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

view more articles About Article Author Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles