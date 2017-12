Home | News | General | Oba of Benin, Delta, Edo Speakers felicitate with Christians at Christmas

By Festus Ahon & Gabriel Enogholase

ASABA—AS Christians all over the world celebrate Christmas, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has felicitated with Christians in Nigeria.

Also, Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, has facilitated the release of two inmates from Benin and Medium Security Prisons by paying their fines even as he donated food items worth millions of naira to inmates of both prisons for their Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In similar vein, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has called on Deltans to live Christ-like lives by showing love to one another.

On his part, the Oba of Benin reminded Christians of the virtues of Jesus Christ which include love, tolerance, forgiveness and peace just as he advised Christians to use the period of Christmas to forgive and love their neighbour as themselves.

•Oba Ewuare II of Benin

The Benin monarch called on the clergy and their followers to endeavour to pray for the nation’s leaders, so that they would be able to lead the country on the path of peace, progress and development.

In a separate development, Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Adjoto, while handing the food items to the state Comptroller of Prisons, Mr Amadi Osayande, in Benin prison, said the gesture was to ensure that the inmates enjoyed the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He said, “We are aware that we have more than 2,000 inmates in this prison and they are from this state, so we have come here today to felicitate with them.

“We are also collaborating with International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, with a view to ensure that those of them with options of fines will be paid for and released.”

Also, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Oborevwori called on Deltans to live a Christ like life by showing love to one another.

Felicitating with Deltans at Christmas, the Speaker stressed the importance of the season and urged privileged citizens to reach out to those in need in the spirit of the yuletide.

Noting that Jesus Christ made sacrifice for mankind, Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, implored Deltans to take advantage of the season to show love to one another.

He said: “I wish all Deltans merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. Let us use the yuletide to show one another love. In all that we do now and always, let us be honest with one another and feel the pains of one another.”

