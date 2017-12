Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has felicitated with Nigerians, particularly Christian faithful on the occasion of the Christmas celebrations.

In a statement yesterday by his media office, Atiku described Christmas as a time of love and called on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of the season and unite for the greater good of the country.

The statement said: “Let us also remember our fellow citizens, the men and women of our Armed Forces, many of whom lost their lives this year fighting to protect us from terrorists and other threats to our national security. We ought to also spare a thought for our brothers and sisters who faced and are facing perils in Libya and the Mediterranean Sea.

“Nabi Isa (Jesus Christ) taught that it is more blessed to give than to receive. So this Christmas, spare a thought for what you can give back to Nigeria.