Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday, December, 24, visited some filling stations on Lagos island to inspect the long queues caused by the fuel scarcity in the nation.

The vice president reportedly stopped at Oando Petrol Station at Elegushi where he engaged with Nigerians queuing for fuel.

After that, Osinbajo headed to Heyden Petroleum at VGC. The vice president was out to get insights on the citizens' experience during the scarcity.

The vice president, whose visit helped in uplifting Nigerians spirits promised that an end will soon come to the scarcity as the Buhari's administration is doing all it can to see to that.

He added that President Buhari is deeply concerned about the scarcity and has mandated all relevant persons to bring an end to the fuel queues.

On his official Facebook page after the visit, the vice president wrote: "Christmas is a time of cheer, joy, and hope for the coming New Year. Many people would love to be around their families, but regrettably, cannot because of the inadequacies in the fuel supply in different parts of the nation.

"This is something that President Buhari is deeply concerned about, mandating all relevant persons to bring an end to the fuel queues. I witnessed first-hand the discomfort that many of us have to contend with. We sympathise with you and are working assiduously to eliminate this pain in the shortest possible time. We regret this inconvenience while assuring that all hands are on deck to return things to normalcy.

"I do hope that you still find time to reflect on the miracle of Christmas to lift your spirit and that of your family. God bless you and God bless our great nation."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari is said to have rejected a subtle move by marketers for the federal government to increase fuel price. The president has also rejected the re-introduction of fuel subsidy.

The pressure on government to effect a rise in petroleum price from N145 per litre is coming amidst the current acute fuel scarcity across the country.

Government sources claim the administration is concentrating on finding permanent solutions to the recurring fuel crisis including checkmating sabotage by some marketers and stakeholders, and putting all the nation’s 23 depots in 100 per cent shape.

Source: Naija.ng

