- The White House has denied the report that the US President, Donald Trump, said Nigerians live in huts

- It also denied the allegation that Trump said Haitians have AIDS

- New York Times had earlier reported that Trump described Haitians as all having AIDS while also saying Nigerians live in huts

The White House has denied a report that President Donald Trump suggested Nigerian immigrants would "never go back to their huts" and that Haitian immigrants "all have aids", the Telegraph reports.

According to the New York Times, Trump was said to have made the comments during a meeting with senior staff about levels of immigration in June, at which he complained too many people were receiving US visas.

NAIJ.com gathered that the White House has, however, denied that Trump described the two countries with such words saying the suggestions in the report are "lies based on anonymous sources".

Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, said John Kelly, the White House chief of staff, H.R. McMaster, the national security adviser, and Rex Tillerson, the US secretary of State, were all in the meeting and denied Trump used the reported words.

She said: "General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims.

"And it's both sad and telling the New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous 'sources' anyway."

NAIJ.com previously gathered from a report by New York Times that Trump said Haitians have AIDS and Nigerians live in huts.

According to the report, the US president made this comment in the Oval Office in June over the influx of immigrants in the country in spite of attempt to prevent this.

It was reported that at the meeting, the US president berated John F. Kelly, then the secretary of homeland security, and Rex W. Tillerson, the secretary of state for the influx of foreigners.

