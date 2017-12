Home | News | General | Fuel crisis to end in 2 days, Baru promises Nigerians

- NNPC managing director, Maikanti Baru, said petrol is being subsidised by FG to the tune of N26 per litre

- Baru said that the the landing cost of petrol (PMS) is N171 per litre; it is being sold at the pump at N145 per litre – a difference of N26

- He stated that NNPC had set up ‘fuel war room’ to combat the current fuel crisis within the next two days

The managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, has promised Nigerians that the current fuel crisis being witnessed in the country will disappear in the next two days, the Nation reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Baru stated that petrol is currently being subsidised to the tune of N26 per litre.

He said that the landing cost of petrol (PMS) is N171 per litre and it is being sold at the pump at N145 per litre – a difference of N26.

Baru revealed while speaking with reporters in Abuja on Sunday, December 24, that the consumption of PMS had risen to over 50 million litres per day, due to hoarding and diversion.

He said the product was being smuggled across the borders because of the price difference that exists between Nigeria and the neighbouring countries.

He, however, stated that NNPC is already working actively to ensure that the fuel crisis disappears in two days.

He stated that the federal government has approved preferential and speedy treatment for vessels carrying petrol, to end the lingering scarcity.

The Navy, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Customs and Excise and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) are also making sure that vessels carrying fuel are being cleared on time to facilitate speedy product transfers to various depots, including during weekends and public holidays.

Baru also said NNPC has begun a 24-hour loading and sales operations at all depots and its mega stations across the country.

He noted: “Major marketers were also advised to carry out 24-hour operations, most of who have been complying. This has increased load-out from the depots significantly and continuous sales at the filling stations nationwide.”

The NNPC boss said that local refineries have also been performing impressively to ensure the fuel scarcity problem is resolved.

He said that the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries were contributing about one million litres per day and 2.8 million litres per day of PMS.

According to Baru, NNPC has also set up ‘fuel war room’ which consists of NNPC, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF).

The ‘fuel war room’ team is working on ensuring steady supply and distribution of petrol nationwide.

Baru, therefore, assured that with all the measures put in place, the crisis would end within the next two days.

He added that efforts were in place to ensure that the crisis did not go beyond this week.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday, December, 24, visited some filling stations on Lagos Island to inspect the long queues caused by the fuel scarcity in the nation.

The vice president reportedly stopped at Oando Petrol Station at Elegushi where he engaged with Nigerians queuing for fuel.

After that, Osinbajo headed to Heyden Petroleum at VGC. The vice president was out to get insights on the citizens' experience during the scarcity.

The vice president, whose visit helped in uplifting Nigerians spirits promised that an end will soon come to the scarcity as the Buhari's administration is doing all it can to see to that.

He added that President Buhari is deeply concerned about the scarcity and has mandated all relevant persons to bring an end to the fuel queues.

