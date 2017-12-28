Home | News | General | Another 157 stranded Nigerians arrive Lagos airport from Libya (photos)

- A total of 157 stranded Nigerians from Libya arrived the country on Wednesday, December 27

- The returnees included 54 adult females, 90 adult males, 3 children and 10 infants

- The new set of returnees arrived on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with Registration Number 5A-DMG in Lagos at 9:45pm

The federal government is doing everything possible to bring back all Nigerians that are willing to return from Libya.

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Maihajja, gave the assurance while receiving a new set of 157 Nigerians who arrived from the North African country on Wednesday, December 27.

157 Nigerian returnees arrive from Libya on Wednesday, December 27. Photo credit: NEMA

Maihajja, who was represented by the South West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, said special incentives were being put in place for all of them to restart their lives.

NEMA received a new set of 157 Nigerian returnees comprising 54 adult females, 90 adult males, 3 children and 10 infants.

Amongst the returnees were 8 pregnant women and 1 medical case.

The Director General of NEMA who received the returnees admonished them to turn a new leaf as they have seen that there's no greener pastures anywhere outside Nigeria for Nigerians than the greens available for its citizens in the country.

The returnees included 54 adult females, 90 adult males, three children and 10 infants. Photo credit: NEMA

But he enjoined them to see their sojourn as a way of challenge to make Nigeria greater by looking at the present challenges on positive ways.

He told the returnees: "You have gone out and see things yourself that Nigeria is a great country, your contributions can make it a greater country you crave for and I wants you all to turn things round for the development of this nation.

Nigeria is blessed with all resources that everyone can tapped from without any fear of being molested or exposed to inhuman treatment."

Federal government says special incentives were being put in place for all of them to restart their lives. Photo credit: NEMA

The returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 9.45pm aboard a BURAQ Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft with Registration Number 5A-DMG.

According to an earlier report , a 17-man fact-finding mission to bring back Nigerians trapped in Libya has been set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nigerian team is also expected to open talks with Libyan authorities on how to stop the exodus of Nigerians to the Arab country.

The panel has 38 days to evacuate all Nigerians trapped in Libya, The Nation reports.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...