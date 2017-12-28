Home | News | General | Nigerians will still reject PDP and its corrupt antecedents in 2019 - Fayemi

- The minister of mines and steel development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said declared that Nigerians will still reject PDP and its corrupt antecedents in 2019

- He said the attempt being made by the party to reclaim power in 2019 as a ploy to continue to loot the country’s resources

- The minister also advised Nigerians not to use the current fuel scarcity in the country to rate President Muhammadu Buhari’s performances

The minister of mines and steel development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said the high level of looting perpetrated within the 16 years rule of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the country will again work against the party in the 2019 general election.

Leadership reports that the former Governor of the state, who spoke with journalists in Ekiti described the attempt being made by the party to reclaim power in 2019 as a ploy to continue to loot the country’s resources said their corrupt antecedents will make Nigerians to reject the party during the poll.

NAIJ.com gathered that he also told Nigerians not to use the current fuel scarcity in the country to rate President Muhammadu Buhari’s performances, saying, “What we are witnessing is just a normal curve in the life of any administration. We will get over it and move on, but largely President has not disappointed Nigerians”.

Fayemi described the panel of enquiry inaugurated by Governor Ayodele Fayose to probe his administration as a kangaroo one, revealing that it was an attempt to smear his reputation and render him unpopular by the PDP-led government.

According to him, “Fayose stock in trade is lying against someone to score political gains. They started with the probe of N852 million UBEC fund and when they knew they could not go far, they started concocting lies and said I looted N17 billion.

“Let us wait and see who will go to jail between Fayose and me. I have been out of office and I am still moving free, but I am sure he won’t be able to walk free on the streets after losing immunity because of the way he had run the state aground.”

Fayemi, who declined comments on his governorship ambition, said the APC is incurably committed to making sure that Ekiti rejoins the league of developing states by ensuring that the party wins the 2018 governorship poll.

“What the PDP wanted to come back and do is stealing. The options for Nigerians in 2019 is to either return to the old age of criminalization and brigandage by voting for the PDP, because nothing to convince Nigerians that they have changed with the shenanigans that characterised their national convention and poor performances by their governors .

“Up to now, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and his henchmen have not apologized about how they ran the country aground. So, there is nothing to suggest that PDP remains a credible alternative to APC in 2019”, he said.

Fayemi discountenanced the attacks by his political adversaries that he has not used his ministerial position for the benefit of the state, saying, “What I have done is measurable and clear. This government has begun the construction of a federal secretariat and housing estate in Ekiti and the rail-line was extended to this state in the FG’s proposal due to my intervention.

“4,000 Ekiti indigenes are benefitting from N-power and very soon it will go up to 12,000. The proposal for kaolin exploration in Ekiti has just been completed that of the bauxite will begin soon.

“President Buhari’s government is planning to set up a cottage industry in Ekiti for the sake of the solid minerals exploration and I have enlisted small scale miners around Ijero Ekiti for them to be able to benefit from the N5b loan set up by the Bank of Industry.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that Kayode Fayemi, the minister of solid minerals development has said that for Nigeria to succeed in the fight against corruption, it must say no to impunity and eliminate the syndrome of ‘sacred cows’.

