How Ex-footballer Weah won Liberia presidential vote

Monrovia – Provisional results from Tuesday’s presidential runoff polls in Liberia have placed former international football superstar, George Weah, far ahead with 61.5 per cent of votes so far processed.

His rival and incumbent Vice President, Joseph Boakai, is trailing behind with 38.5 per cent.

So far, 1,176,203 votes representing 98.1 per cent of the total 1,198,984 votes cast in the runoff polls have been announced.

Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Mr Jerome Korkoya, released the provisional results at the commission’s headquarters in Monrovia on Thursday.

According to Korkoya, 100 per cent vote processing has been recorded in 11 out of the 15 counties in the country.

In all, Weah has swept 14 counties, leaving only one for Boakai.

The former FIFA World Footballer of the Year has won in Gbarpolu, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Kru, Maryland, Montserrado, Rivercess, River Gee and Sinoe counties.

The vice president won in only Lofa county, with 78,140 votes representing 84.1 per cent as against Weah’s 14,789 votes or 15.9 per cent.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Monrovia, reports that the announcement sparked wild jubilation by youths across the streets of the capital.

Peter Kollie, 25, a commercial motorcyclist, said it was a new dawn

