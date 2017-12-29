Home | News | General | Just in: Buhari appoints 209 board chairmen, 1,258 board members

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, December 29, approved the appointment of 209 chairmen and 1,258 members of the governing boards of agencies and parastatals.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

Read the statement below:

"The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the constitution of the Governing Boards of Agencies and Parastatals, under some Ministries, as well as the appointment of eminently qualified Nigerians to fill the Board positions, numbering 209 Chairmen and 1258 members.

2. Mr. President considered the approval for the constitution of the Boards as well as the appointments, very necessary, so as to provide a proper Governance and oversight structure for Government Agencies and Parastatals.

The constitution of the boards with the appointments, is a demonstration of this Government’s efforts aimed at building strong institutions of Governance, and by extension, improving the quality of Policy formulation and supervision.

3. While these appointments represent a substantial number of hitherto pending board appointments, some more appointments are still being processed and will be released in due course.

4. The appointments take immediate effect and Honourable Ministers are advised to inaugurate the boards after letters of appointment have been issued.

NAIJ.com previously reported that the presidency on Saturday, November 4 released a full list of all the appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity released the list on Saturday night.

The presidency released the list in reaction to a newspaper publication in which northerners are alleged to have dominated President Buhari's appointments.

