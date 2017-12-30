Home | News | General | Navy rescues personnel, daughter after gunfight with suspected kidnappers in Port Harcourt

- Nigerian Navys arrests five kidnappers in Port Harcourt

- The commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, Commodore Sam Bura, says the leader of the kidnappers escaped with gunshot wounds

- He states that the gang is responsible for several abduction and cult related activities in Ubima community and in other parts of the state

The Nigerian Navy said it rescued a naval personnel abducted together with his daughter in the late hours of December 28 in Ozuoha/Omademe community in Rivers state.

The commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, Commodore Sam Bura, said in a statement on Saturday, December 30 that the victims were freed shortly after gunfire with their abductors, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He said five suspects, who carried out the kidnap, were arrested at the scene while their leader escaped with gunshot wounds, adding that troops were currently on trail of the escapee.

“The suspects conspired and kidnapped a naval personnel and his daughter at about 8 pm on December 28 around Ozuoha/Omademe communities in Ikwerre local government area of the state.

“Consequently, we mobilised a quick response team, in collaboration with other security agencies, towards rescuing the personnel and his daughter.

“The armed rescue team rescued the victims after engaging the kidnappers in a gun fight and thereafter dislodged the kidnappers den in Omademe community.

“Five suspects were arrested in possession of dangerous weapons; three of the suspects were wounded while the suspected gang leader escaped with gunshot wounds,” he said.

Bura said the gang was responsible for several abduction and cult related activities in Ubima community and in other parts of the state.

He claimed that the gang had recently attempted to assassinate a director of the Naval War College, Ubima, but was unsuccessful.

The commander said the suspects had been handed over to the Nigeria Police to carry out further investigation and possible prosecution.

“We call on members of the public to contact the nearest police station or other security agencies with where about of the fleeing gang leader,” he said.

Meanwhile, the military on Thursday, December 28, launched an exercise codenamed: Jagunlabi, to bring the menace of kidnappers, armed robbers and militants an end in Lagos state.

The Nation reports that the exercise, an offshoot of Operation AWATSE kicked started at Majidun in Ikorodu area of the state.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command (WNC) Rear Admiral Sylvanus Abbah said the military was bent on sustaining the peace achieved within the state.

Abbah said the military was aware that most criminals, who operate within Lagos waters, come from the Niger Delta region saying that the joint operation would be undertaken between Operations AWATSE and Delta Safe to smoke out the miscreants.

Source: Naija.ng

