Obaseki celebrates Asemota at 80

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki joined friends, family and well-wishers to celebrate Solomon Asemota (SAN) Esq. at 80, lauding the legal luminary’s contribution to the judiciary as exemplary.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State (right), Mr. Solomon Adun Asemota (SAN) (left) who turned 80 years, and his wife, Irene Asemota (middle) when the octogenarian celebrated his 80th birthday in Benin City, on Saturday, December 30, 2017.

The governor, who was filled with excitement joined the octogenarian to cut his birthday cake at the reception venue in GRA, Benin City.

The celebrant, Asemota, was born on December 8, 1937 in Benin and has been personal Lawyer to former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, from 1975 to date.

He represented the Police and State Security Service in judicial inquiries, including the Justice Aniagolu Inquiry into the 1988 Kano Religious Riot; the Justice Uwais Commission into the Maitasine disturbance in Jimeta in 1982 and Justice Cudjoe Inquiry into the Zango-Kataf disturbances in 1992.

Other dignitaries at the event include the Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Eseohe Ikponmwen, serving and retired judges, representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other top government functionaries.

