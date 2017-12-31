Home | News | General | Anybody who makes calls, smokes at filling stations will go to jail - Police

The police have said that making phone calls at filling stations is a criminal offence which could land the offender in jail.

NAIJ.com gathered that the Force public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, stated that an offender could be prosecuted and jailed for attempted arson.

He noted that police officers have the authority to arrest anyone found making phone calls or smoking at filling stations.

He described the filling station as a public facility where motorists cannot act as they like on account of the inflammable products like petrol and other petroleum products being dispensed there.

Moshood, therefore, cautioned the public against violating the safety rules forbidding smoking and phone calls at filling stations.

He said: “Making phone calls or smoking at filling stations is a criminal offence and the police, of course, could arrest anyone violating the safety rules put in place to safeguard life and property at the filling stations.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that a corporal, Akpan Edet, a 28-year-old serving soldier with the 81 Batallion of the Nigerian Army, Mokola, Ibadan, and four other men have been arrested by the police for allegedly hijacking a fuel-laden truck at a spot along Akobo-Iwo road, Ibadan.

Source: Naija.ng

