Home | News | General | Just In: Gunmen kidnap Taraba Assembly member

- Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Barrister Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba state House of Assembly representing Takum

- Ibi was said to have been kidnapped on Saturday, December 30 at about 10pm in his house in Takum

- The Taraba police command had confirmed the abduction of a state legislator, Hosea Ibi by three unidentified gunmen

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Barrister Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba state House of Assembly representing Takum, Vanguard reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Ibi was kidnapped on Saturday, December 30 at about 10pm in his house in Takum.

READ ALSO: I will not relent until remaining 113 Chibok girls are released - Buhari

Takum is the home town of Darius Ishaku, the executive governor of Taraba state.

According to Vanguard, an eye witness said the gun men stormed the resident of Ibi on motor cycle.

The eye witness who pleaded anonymity said the kidnappers were six in number He further narrated that the kidnappers came at the time the member was hosting some politicians who came to the house to felicitate with him on the ongoing festive period.

Meanwhile, the Taraba police command on Sunday, December 31 confirmed the abduction of a state legislator, Hosea Ibi by three unidentified gunmen.

The command’s spokesman, David Misal said in Jalingo, the state capital, that Ibi was kidnapped in Takum, his hometown Saturday night.

“I can confirm to you that the lawmaker was kidnapped last night in Takum. That is all I can tell you for now,” Misal said.

The spokesman said the command has mobilised its men to Takum to rescue the lawmaker.

Rimansikpe Tsokwa, a witness of the abduction, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Ibi was abducted around 10 p.m on Saturday.

“Three gunmen alighted from two motorcycles at about 10 p.m and stormed Hosea’s mother’s residence. Immediately they entered, they seized all handsets belonging to the people in the compound.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“They then dragged the member to their motorcycles and whisked him away without saying anything.” he said. (NAN)

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that some unknown gunmen attacked Al-Amin petrol station in Pandogari community in Rafi Local Government area of Niger state, abducted the station manager, identified as Malam Muazzam and three others.

Nigerians speak angrily about alleged kidnappers caught in Lagos - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...