Gunmen attack Rivers community, 15 feared killed
- 01/01/2018 06:04:00
- 7
- 0
The assailants, who raided the town in the early hours of the New Year, are suspected to be working for a former militant leader, Don Nwanee.
The State Police Command said it was aware of the development but details were still sketchy.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 196