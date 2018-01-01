Home | News | General | Gunmen attack Rivers community, 15 feared killed
Gunmen attack Rivers community, 15 feared killed



At least 15 persons have been killed in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State by a group of gunmen.

The assailants, who raided the town in the early hours of the New Year,  are suspected to be working for a former militant leader, Don Nwanee.

The State Police Command said it was aware of the development but details were still sketchy.

