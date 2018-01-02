Home | News | General | 2018: Work resumes in Osun after suspension of strike by Labour Unions

Workers in Osun on Tuesday returned to work after the Joint Labour Unions in the state called off the indefinite strike embarked on last week Wednesday.

The leadership of the labour unions in the state had called for indefinite strike, which commenced on Dec 27 to demand for outstanding salaries and promotion of workers.

The Industrial action was, however, called off on Saturday after the state government acceded to their demands.

A visit to the state secretariat at Abere, Osogbo, indicated that workers are back to their duty posts after the holidays as the secretariat gates, which were shut during the strike, are now open to workers.

A staff in the secretariat, Mr Akeem Ajagbe, who spoke said: “workers are like sheep being led by the labour unions, and whatever their decision they make must be complied with.

“As long as the welfare of workers, which includes our full salary payment and promotion is assured, we are glad to return to work.” he said.

He said that although he celebrated the New Year with mixed feelings as they were yet to receive full salary for December as promised by the government, he was happy to see the beginning of a new year with the hope that things would be better in 2018.

At the two local government secretariats of Olorunda and Osogbo, both in Osogbo, workers were equally back to their duty posts.

Some workers were, however, seen in groups discussing, while some were seen cleaning their offices to start the day’s work.

Workers at state health institutions (state hospital, Asubiaoro, and Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) in Osogbo were also seen attending to patients.

An elderly patient, Mrs Oloyode Awoniyi, who was at the eye clinic department of LAUTECH, told NAN that she was scheduled for appointment with doctors on Thursday, but because of the strike, she had to return today to reschedule and if possible be attended to by a doctor.

Awoniyi said the strike caused her so much stress, coming from a distance as it had caused so many others too.

She said that the crowd at the eye clinic had doubled due to patients missing out previous appointments because of the strike.

Mrs Ayoka Lawal said: “I am a patient on health insurance (NHIS) and I register with LAUTECH. I was unable to get treatment on Saturday due to the strike.

“Thank God, my condition is not life threatening. Only God knows what would have happened to me.”

Other private businesses and federal establishments in the state were back to full operation from the Yuletide and New Year holidays. (NAN)

