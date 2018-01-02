Home | News | General | Lagos Police scores major victory against Badoo; arrests group leader and uncovers oath-taking shrine

- A shrine used for oath-taking by Badoo members, has been uncovered by Police officers in the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun state

- The Lagos state commissioner of police, Edgar Imohimi, who led the operation, disclosed that a kingpin of the notorious cult group was also apprehended during the operation

- Imohimi further stated that the owner of the shrine will be arrested, and the property will be destroyed

The Lagos state Police Command on Tuesday, January 2 uncovered a shrine at Ayegbami quarters, Imosan in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state, where suspected Badoo cult members take oaths before going on operations, NAN reports.

The shrine was discovered in an operation carried out by the command, SARS and the Lagos state task force, following an arrest of some suspected Badoo cult members.

NAIJ.com gathers that the Lagos state commissioner of police, Edgar Imohimi, who led the operation, said the kingpin of the notorious cult group was arrested while trying to escape through the waterways.

“All other suspects are in custody and in a confessional statement, one of the suspects described this shrine as the place where the suspects come before going on an operation.

“This is the piece of stone which they use and according to the suspect, there is no operation which they go for without first coming here to take oath.

“The owner of the shrine will immediately be placed on arrest and the shrine will be destroyed,” he said.

The owner of the shrine, one Fatai Adebayo, 34, however, admitted owning the shrine but said the piece of stone discovered there is for grinding pepper.

Adebayo’s mother, one Toyin Ogunyemi, who was also at the scene, said her son was not involved in any ritual killing, but only prescribed traditional healing drugs.

His Royal Highness, the Olumosan, Chief Tajudeen Adekunle Muili, also condemned the discovery and ordered that the shrine be destroyed.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that five shrines in Ikorodu allegedly belonging to the dreaded cult group, Badoo, were destroyed by the Lagos state police command.

As part of efforts to rid the Ikorodu communities of the cult group, CP Edgar Imohimi led a team of police officers and bulldozers to the Agbowa area of the community to carry out the operation.

