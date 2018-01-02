We must sign before letting stars leave – Conte
- 02/01/2018 17:26:00
- 3
- 0
Antonio Conte has insisted no Chelsea player will leave this month unless he is able to find a replacement first.
The Italian has consistently moaned about the size of his squad since the summer and is determined to ensure it doesn’t get any smaller.
Defender David Luiz and striker Michy Batshuayi both face uncertain futures at Stamford Bridge. The former has had a difficult relationship with Conte this season, whereas Batshuayi is hoping to leave on loan in order to secure more first team football.
But Conte said: “My expectation for all the players we have in the squad is to stay here and to try to continue to work.
“Our squad is not big. For this reason I think it’s impossible to send on loan one player or to sell one player, if we don’t take another player.”
When asked if Luiz is staying, Conte added: “I repeat: I’m very happy to work with these players, I trust these players. I don’t see a problem. At the same time I understand if some players are not playing with regularity and want to play with regularity.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles