Just in: Police arrest 8 herdsmen over death of 17 persons in Benue

The police in Benue say they have arrested eight herdsmen over the death of 10 persons and seven livestock guards in Guma and Logo local governments of the state on Monday.

ASP Moses Yamu, the police public relations officer in the state announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makurdi.

“Eight herdsmen, six in Guma and two in Logo, had been arrested in connection with the attacks,” the police spokesman said.

He added that the command had made additional deployments to the troubled area to forestall further occurrence and restore confidence of the people.

Yamu stressed the situation in the two local government areas had been brought under control while investigation was ongoing.

He said: “They attacked Tomater village in Sengev Council ward, Akor village in Nzorov council ward and Bakin Kwata village in Umanger council ward of Guma LGA.

“Among those killed were seven (7) members of Benue State Livestock Guards, their vehicle burnt and an uncertain number of persons injured in separate attacks between 31/12/2017 and 02/01/2018.

“Again, Agba-Uko near Azege village and Tse-Aga village of Logo LGA experienced the same fate, where one person was killed, one motorcycle burnt and four persons injured.

“All the injured from both LGAs are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the state.” According to him, five combined teams of mobile and conventional policemen led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, ACP Emmanuel Adesina have engaged the armed herdsmen in a gun duel in Guma.

The Benue Anti-Open Grazing Law came into effect on Nov. 1, 2017 to forestall attacks on Benue communities by suspected herders. The law stipulates five year jail term or an option of N1 million fine for violators. The attack is the first by suspected herdsmen since the law came into effect.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Fulani herdsmen killed no fewer than 20 people in Benue state. The attack occurred on New Year day Monday, January 1, 2018. Daily Sun reports that the state governor Samuel Ortom confirmed the attacks in some communities in Logo and Guma local government areas of Benue on Tuesday, January 2.

The casualty figures were confirmed from hospitals were the victims were rushed to after the attack. The attack comes just about a week after Governor Ortom announced increased security presence in the middle-belt state.

