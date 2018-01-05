Buhari’s re-election campaign: PDP demands Amaechi’s resignation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday demanded the immediate resignation of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, from the Federal Executive Council following his appointment as the Director General (DG) of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term campaign.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon Kola Ologbondiyan, the Party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

According to the statement, “If APC has any strand of dignity, then Amaechi must resign as the Minister of Transportation having been appointed and already functioning as the DG of President Buhari’s Campaign.

“Under the constitution of Nigeria, Mr. Amaechi cannot combine the job of a minister of the Federal Republic with another responsibility such as the DG of a campaign organization.

“Amaechi’s action in accepting the job while still holding office as minister is in clear breach of the oath of office and the oath of allegiance which he swore in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended). He should therefore resign his office as minister with immediate effect.

The party noted that Amaechi, perhaps in his desperation for recognition, has already began to function as the DG Campaign for Buhari second term, adding that, he already held meetings with some of the governors elected on the platform of the APC”.

The Party recalled that when as a serving Minister of Works, Chief Tony Anenih was appointed to head the campaign of then President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Anenih resigned as Minister.

While accusing APC of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, the PDP expressed shock that APC was more interested in setting up an electoral structure for a second term when Nigerians were dying daily of hunger and poverty while others are being slaughtered in their communities by mauraders, all owing particularly to APC’s dismal performance in its nearly three years in office.

According to the Party, “Is it not instructive for Nigerians to now know that the APC has not the littlest agenda on governance for our people and do not have the interest of Nigerians at heart. They have shown that all they care for is their selfish political and pecuniary interests”.

The party therefore urged Nigerians to respond with the full force of the votes and kick out the selfish and incompetent APC out of office come 2019.