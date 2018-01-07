Home | News | General | Breaking: Benue government plans mass burial for 59 victims of herdsmen attack

- Benue state government announces three days’ mourning period for victims of herdsmen attack in the state

- The state government also plans mass burial for the victims

- Governor Ortom said the deceased are heroes who died for the safety of Benue

Benue state government has concluded arrangement to give mass burial to the victims of the New Year attack by herdsmen, next Thursday, January 11.

Chief press secretary to the governor, Terver Akase, disclosed this on Sunday, January 7, Punch reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Akase explained there would be a memorial service for them by 10am at the IBB Square, Makurdi.

He further said the 10 persons killed on Saturday, January 6, would be buried along with the 49 deposited at various mortuaries in the state.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Army, DSS kill notorious kidnapper, Don Wani in Rivers

He explained that 39 bodies will be buried at Guma and 20 others would be interred in Logo, all in Benue state.

Akase noted that the state government considered the deceased as heroes of the state who died for the safety of Benue.

In preparation for the mass burial, Governor Samuel Ortom had declared on Friday, January 5, at the stakeholders’ meeting that three days’ mourning period would be observed to honour the dead.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

He said that the state government will make coffins for the 49 bodies , that is, 39 from Guma and 10 from Logo local government areas deposited at various mortuaries.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Governor Ortom stated on Saturday, January 6, that he had decided to settle political scores with his predecessor, Gabriel Suswam, as he continues to seek solution to the attacks and killings of his people by herdsmen.

He said he also contacted former Senate president, David Mark, over the security issue.

The governor further said he had withdrawn from all political activities until the incessant killings in the state as a result of attacks by Fulani herdsmen are over.

Southern Kaduna killings: part 1 - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...