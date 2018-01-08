Home | News | General | Kaduna state governor surprises Tunde Bakare, visits clergyman in church

- The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai, paid a courtesy visit to the serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, at the church auditorium in Lagos on Sunday, January 7

- The governor made the courtesy visit while the Sunday service was ongoing

- Pastor Bakare expressed his delight to receive El-Rufai, saying he had missed him and his coming was at the right time

A week after declaring that God told him not to kill his political ambition, the serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, received the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai, at the church auditorium on Sunday, January 7.

NAIJ.com gathered that El-Rufai came into the church auditorium on Sunday afternoon while the pastor was still preaching.

Bakare welcomed him with a hug, saying: "I have missed you... It is a good time to come."

The pastor had earlier in the service, lamented the killings in Benue and other parts of the country, saying that all those putting up deliberate sinful silence (DSS) about the killings in Benue would pay for it, Punch reports.

He said: “We cannot keep quiet while hardened murderers and criminals fill our land with the crimes of blood. That would be DSS, deliberate sinful silence, and I think secret service is guilty of that."

“The brutal murder going on in Benue state and other parts of Nigeria is very atrocious and wicked. There will be consequences of this dastard murder. Every one involved in one way or the other, either overtly or covertly, shall pay for it”

However, the reason for the governor's visit was not disclosed.

Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly hugs Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state as the former pays him a courtesy visit at the church auditorium. ({Photo credit: The Cable)

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that a Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Tunde Bakare, said that God had told him to contest for the presidency.

Bakare said God also revealed to him that most of the political juggernauts in the country would fall at the feet of women in 2018.

The serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly explained that God did not tell him when the appointed time to run for the presidency would be, but that he was given a divine admonition not to end his political career as he had earlier contemplated.

